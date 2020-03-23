The Chinese showed how to wear masks, not to hurt the ears – funny videos

Those who almost always wears a protective medical mask to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus, it is known that if you wear this prophylactic drug for a long time, start to hurt your ears.

The Chinese publication People’s Daily published a funny video in which an experienced Chinese showed how to wear this essential accessory now from the unpleasant to the ears of the consequences.

The video shows different options for how you can adapt the mask, not catching her gum behind her ears. You can attach them to the tails or tufts of hair, the bandana, folded it in a special way towel and so on.

Netizens said that not only learned from this video is useful information, but also received a charge of positive emotions from viewing it.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter