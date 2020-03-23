The Chinese showed how to wear masks, not to hurt the ears – funny videos

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Китайцы показали, как правильно носить маски, чтобы не болели уши – забавное видео

Those who almost always wears a protective medical mask to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus, it is known that if you wear this prophylactic drug for a long time, start to hurt your ears.

The Chinese publication People’s Daily published a funny video in which an experienced Chinese showed how to wear this essential accessory now from the unpleasant to the ears of the consequences.

The video shows different options for how you can adapt the mask, not catching her gum behind her ears. You can attach them to the tails or tufts of hair, the bandana, folded it in a special way towel and so on.

Netizens said that not only learned from this video is useful information, but also received a charge of positive emotions from viewing it.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article