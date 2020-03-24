The Chinese virus has died a famous musician

Famous Cameroonian jazzman Manu of Dibango died of coronavirus.

This is stated on the official page of saxophonist Facebook.

“With deep sorrow we report the death of Manu Dibango, who died March 24, 2020, at the age of 86 years, COVID-19”, – stated in the message.

The musician was in a hospital near Paris, writes France24.

Manu of Dibango (Emmanuel N Jock of Dibango) was born in 1933 in Cameroon, but since 1949 lived in France. His most famous hit song Soul Makossa (1972).