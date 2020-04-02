The Chinese virus is not terrible St. Petersburg hookah lovers

In St. Petersburg investigators opened a criminal case against the owners of the hookah “Pheromone”, which has continued despite the ban by the city authorities, imposed because of the threat of the spread of coronavirus infection.

It is reported by Fontanka.

According to the publication, on 1 April the public Prosecutor of Vasileostrovsky district approved the initiation of the first criminal case for failing to close the facility in a pandemic. Investigation under article 238 of the criminal code (“the services that do not meet the requirements of safety”) is engaged in regional Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

March 30, the staff of the CPS visited the school and drew up a report on the operation termination of the enterprise. It was drawn up under article 6.3 of the administrative code (“Violation of legislation in the field of ensuring sanitary and epidemiological welfare of population”). March 31, police officers, prosecutors and CPS again called for a hookah and there visitors. Describing the action of the owners of the hookah as a violation of the decision of the city government “About measures on counteraction to distribution in Saint-Petersburg a new coronavirus infection”, the law enforcers opened a criminal case. Defendant could become the CEO of the company that owns the establishment.