The Cockpit re-ship will fly to the ISS without crew

The newest American spacecraft Cockpit of the Boeing company will once again make a test flight without a crew to the International space station (ISS). This was told in the company.

In a statement the company said that re-testing is assigned to indicate the quality of the systems of the spacecraft Cockpit.

“Flying without a crew will allow you to complete all tasks and to evaluate the effectiveness of the second ship,” the report says.

We will remind, the first flight test vehicle took place in December 2019. In the framework of flight of the unmanned Cockpit was supposed to deliver to the International space station cargo for the astronauts, but due to a technical fault could not dock and after 48 hours in orbit returned to Earth.