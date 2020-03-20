The collapse in oil prices will cost 3 trillion Putin: Russia has made a Frank admission

The rapid collapse in oil prices has dealt a crushing blow to the Russian budget. It is reported finanz.ru.

Russian Urals crude oil is rapidly getting cheaper in the EU. Thursday, March 19, for Western Europe the price fell to 18.7 per dollar in mid-1990-ies, but in early March delivery was at $ 50.

“Unfortunately, the situation while develops not in the best way“, — said the Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation Anton Siluanov: the budget will lose 3 trillion rubles oil and gas revenues will be scarce. “Shrink the whole economy“, — he said in addition to patching the budget holes, the money necessary for airlines, tourism, small business and other sectors.

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter