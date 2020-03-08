The collapse of a hotel in China: the death toll rises

The number of victims of the collapse of the hotel in East China’s Fujian province has risen to seven. Such data are voiced by the authorities of Quanzhou city, where the tragedy occurred, reports the Telegram-channel “Before anyone else. Well, almost”.

“The seven-story hotel building under the name “Sinista” collapsed the night before. Under the rubble, according to official figures, was 71 people. To date, rescuers managed to extract from the rubble of 43 people, six of them by this time was already dead, one died later in hospital. Under the rubble are still 28 people. In the operation to save them take part more than 1 thousand firefighters, police, military and medical workers”, — stated in the message channel.

Collapsed in the hotel were quarantined the people who were infected with a coronavirus.

As he wrote, “FACTS”, three years ago in the suburbs of Wenzhou in Eastern China collapsed three standing next to a house. So many people died under the rubble of buildings.

