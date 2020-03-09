The collapse of oil prices: the network recalled an apt song Slepakova (video)

Once Saudi Arabia collapses, oil prices in Russia started to panic. Despite the fact that close to power, journalists are trying to prove that the current fall in prices for “black gold” is part of the plan of the Russian leadership, no one believes it.

Many people immediately recall the words of the famous Russian actor Seeds Slepakova, written back in 2015 and dedicated to oil, which is relevant now.

“Dear those who are at the helm

Our large oil ship,

Chyo I did not understand, how is this happening?

You said everything will be nishtyak!

All these years together, the oil is pumped,

You do not know the steps of grief and sorrow,

You day and night worked in the service of their Fatherland,

Enough of this money to you for ten thousand lives

What how to live, guys? I’m just a worker

My savings just kidney stones,

Quite a bit of meat on the bone surface,

I can not wait for the good news!”

Network write that song written a few years ago are relevant now. Ordinary people feel all the price hikes is not a “black fuel”, and the government just gets richer, she is all uneasy.

Recall, the sharp drop in world oil prices led to the weakening of the Russian currency

