The commander of the Armed forces of Poland were infected with coronavirus

The commander of the Armed forces of Poland, General Yaroslav Mickey confirmed infection with coronavirus COVID-19.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of national defence on Twitter.

It is noted that the General had discovered the coronavirus after his visit to Germany.

“After returning from the military Council in Germany, the General Mickey confirmed the presence of coronavirus. Persons who accompanied the General, was isolated. The commander feels well”, – stated in the message.

