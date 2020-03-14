The company EA Games got involved in a scandal because of a map of Ukraine without Crimea (photo)

Publisher of electronic games company Electronic Arts may lose part of subscribers residing in Ukraine due to the negligence of developers who are easy to “give” Crimea to the aggressor country and thus joined the ranks of the media, whose actions cause outrage among Ukrainians.

The mistake EA has noticed the user Oleksandr Klymenko, who reported it on his page in Facebook.

“Well. EA — Electronic Arts went the way of Raska. Drew a map of Ukraine without Crimea. Many of their games not to buy never,” he writes.

Of course, the map of Ukraine without Crimea in a computer game — not what The New York Times or The Economist, and the country’s Embassy to intervene in the situation, not the camp.

But the output in such a situation, of course, too, was supported by the Alexander users: do not buy products and do not use the services of this company, and others like her for the straddle.

And even the best way, decided gamers will be instructed in the comments under the trailer on its bugs, helping other players to understand the situation “whose Crimea”.

What did one of the players.

Perhaps in the future will join other Ukrainians.

. In stepped the Embassy in the Portuguese Republic.

