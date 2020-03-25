The condition is very serious: Lev Leshchenko was transferred to intensive care

Russian singer Lev Leshchenko, who earlier was hospitalized with suspected coronavirus, was transferred to the intensive care unit.

He writes in his Telegram-channel Ksenia Sobchak and singer in critical condition.

“A woman in very serious condition. Talked to mutual friends — was transferred to the intensive care unit”, — she said.

Some media reported that Leshenko confirmed coronavirus, and transfer to the intensive care unit due to the fact that the singer started to choke. But his concert Director says that everything is fine.

“That doesn’t mean he got worse, just resuscitation the most appropriate place for the procedure in which it is needed”, — he told KP.ru.

Recall that hospitalized Leschenko with his wife. They, along with musicians 11 Mar returned home after touring in Canada and the United States. The couple was placed in a hospital in Kommunarka in the Moscow region.

Also we will remind that earlier was hospitalized Ukrainian actress Ivanna Sakhno. After she was diagnosed with coronavirus, the actress was treated at home, but she got worse.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter