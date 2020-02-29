The controversial film, which 10 years was shot in the Kharkiv became the winner of the Berlin film festival…

On Saturday, February 29, was held the ceremony of awarding the winners of the 70-th Berlin international film festival. In the main competition program included 18 films. Ukraine was among the participants, as one of the countries in which it had been removed, perhaps the most controversial of presented at the Berlinale-2020 paintings. We are talking about the film by Ilya Khrzhanovsky and Catherine Oertel “Dau. Natasha” (from the film in the title).

The Chairman of the jury this year was the renowned British actor Jeremy irons. The jury also includes French actress Berenice Bejo, the Italian actor Luca Marinelli, German producer Bettina Brokemper, American film Director Kenneth Lonergan, Brazilian Director Kleber Filho Mendonca, Palestinian Director Yasser annamari.

The main prize — “Golden bear” — got the picture “Here no evil” well-known Iranian Director Mohammad Rasoulof. His films were already awarded earlier at other film festivals, particularly in Cannes, but in Berlin, Rasoulof for the first time became the winner.

Frame from the film “Here no evil”

Grand Prix of the jury — “the Silver bear” — went to the American drama “Never rarely sometimes always” Director Eliza Hittman.

Silver bear for best Director , the jury awarded Korean Director Hong sang-soo for the film “the Woman who ran away”. This year can be safely called the year of Korean cinema! Remember the “Parasites”, which gathered almost all the most prestigious movie awards, including “Oscar”.

The best actress named Paula bear, who performed the main role in the film “Ondine” of German Director Christian Petzold. The best actor was Italian Elio Germano, who starred in the movie “Fugitive” Director Giorgio Diritti.

Elio Germano, RAM Rasoulof and Paula bir. Iranian Director due to legal reasons could not attend the ceremony, and his daughter got instead of the main prize of the festival

Photo Getty Images

Received a prize and “Dau. Natasha,” although the Western press and the critics tore the picture in pieces. However, the jury said the excellent work of German cinematographer jürgen Urges.

The film is part of a larger project Khrzhanovsky on the life of the outstanding Soviet physicist Lev Landau. But this is more formal binding. The Director is working on this child, repeatedly stated that he wants to show the audience what a totalitarian regime is actually, as it breaks human nature. Work on the project was 10 years old! In Kharkov was built a small town, where a carefully reproduced the Soviet realities of the Stalinist era. In the film there is hardly a single professional actor. Hrzhanovsky has recruited teams of volunteers who agreed to participate in the socio-cinematic experiment. All were given a subscription about nondisclosure. 10 years work on the project was conducted in strict secrecy.

“Dau. Natasha” is just one part of the project. After the screening in Berlin, the press exploded with indignation. In the picture there are natural scenes of torture, rape with a bottle and more, which shocked the audience.

