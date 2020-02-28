The controversial Hungarian Kadar left Kiev “Dynamo”

Vice-champion of Ukraine, Kyiv “Dynamo” parted with another player. After Denys Harmash and Gershom Rodriguez left the club, the Hungarian defender Tamas Kadar.

The player, whose assets 57 matches (1 goal) for the national team of Hungary, signed a contract with four-time champion of China “Shandong Luneng”. As reported, the Kyiv club, Kadar will travel to China on a permanent basis.

Note that Tamas played for Dynamo in 2017, joining the team from the Polish “Lech”. For three years spent in the “white-blue” the defender has played 104 matches in all competitions, scoring one goal.

According to media reports, in the summer of 2018 player interested in Zenit St Petersburg, but then the leadership of Dynamo did not let go of Kadar. And winter camp, which took place in January-February in Belek, Turkey, Hungary finally quarreled with the head coach of Kiev, Alexei Mikhailichenko and was exiled to the reserve team, which recently supported the form.

