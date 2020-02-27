The cops are too strict: in the U.S. a little girl handcuffed for tantrum at school (video)

Very often the violence of children in schools over their peers or teachers lead to very serious consequences. At the same time, there are cases where attempts to prevent violence lead to even worse results.

About one of such cases, says British tabloid Daily Mail.

It was in the USA, where the police Department Orlando (FL) has published a video that captured the arrest of 6-year-old black girl.

The incident, which occurred in September 2019 in the United States caused a wide public resonance. It is noted that the child threw a tantrum in school. The girl wanted to wear sunglasses. According to preliminary data, she felt discomfort because of problems with sleep. However, the school staff took the girl in “the room for intruders.”

According to statements by the school Director and her Deputy, a student was behaving aggressively, beat adults in the stomach and refused to calm down. Director, as reported by CNN, citing the police report was going to press charges against the child. Although the Academy deny this information.

However, the place was called the law enforcement officials. The footage video the girl asks you not to handcuff her and not be put in the police car.

After the incident, the police Department of the Orlando apologized to the family and dismissed one of two police officers captured on video. The second employee was reinstated after an investigation showed that he had notified his boss “about the problems with the arrest.”

The employee who called the police for the arrest of the child was dismissed from school. In the end, the losers were all parties to the conflict.

