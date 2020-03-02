The coronavirus can leave the Olympics without an audience: what is known

Olympic games to be held in 2020 in Tokyo, are under serious threat. As informs the British edition Daily Mail for the first time in the history of the largest sporting events of four years may pass without an audience.

The culprit coronavirus COVID-19, actively spreading on the planet and has already claimed the lives of more than three thousand people. However, the government of Japan, which is in the top 5 countries in the number of confirmed infections among people who are not going to abandon the Olympics, the preparation of which has been spent around 12 billion dollars.

At the moment the default option is considered the Games without the presence of spectators in the stands, but show the competition on TV.

“We work in close cooperation with the government of Japan and the organizing Committee of the Games to provide security. We are fully interested in successful Games and training Tokyo should take place according to the approved plan“, — quotes the head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach Kyodo.

Note that the Olympics in Tokyo will be held from 24 July to 9 August, and the Paralympics will take place from 25 August to 6 September.

