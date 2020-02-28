The coronavirus can live on surfaces for several hours, American scientists

American scientists have found that the coronavirus can live two hours or more on surfaces of various types. These findings were published by the Director of the Center for control and prevention of diseases (CDC) Robert Redfield during a report to Congress on Thursday, according to Reuters.

“For copper and steel it is fairly typical, which is about 2 hours. But, I will say, on other surfaces – cardboard or plastic – it is longer, and therefore studying it,” said Redfield at hearings in the House of representatives.

He believes that transmission through the surface, not through the air, could contribute to the outbreak of the coronavirus in cruise ship Diamond Princess.

However, Redfield does not believe that the transmission through the surface will affect freight transportation.

According to who, the virus, in addition to China, spread to 46 other countries, where there were about 3700 cases and 57 deaths.