Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, which belongs to energy holding EPH and assets throughout Europe, said to have contracted the coronavirus. About it reports Reuters.

About the disease of Stupid Monday, March 30, reported the newspaper Blesk and E15 included in the owned media group. 44-year-old billionaire said that the test for coronavirus was positive on 12 March and since then he is quarantined.

“I had no symptoms that would make me realize that I am infected; no high temperature or coughing, just a slight cold,” – said the Stupid.

Doctors examined 27 people with whom he came in contact with, but the results were negative. On Monday morning, March 30, in the Czech Republic there were 2 837 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

According to Forbes, Daniel Kretinsky is 3.4 billion dollars. The basis of his business Empire is energy holding EPH, as he is the largest shareholder of German retailer Metro. Stupid is the co-owner of the football club Sparta (Prague).