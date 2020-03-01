The coronavirus has affected the Church life of France

The Archbishop of Paris Michel Opeti gave the order to the clergy to take measures that will reduce the risk of infection by coronavirus believers in Catholic churches of the French capital.

It is reported by Le Figaro.

“The Archbishop of Paris Michel Opeti sent an urgent message to the priests and deacons of the capital. He asked them to take a few precautions today to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” — writes the edition.

In particular, we are talking about introduction of changes in the rite of communion. The Archbishop stated that priests should not with his own hands put it in his mouth member host-the host made of bread symbolizing the Body of Christ.

So, the faithful now will need to take their hands out of the hands of the priest. Also ordered temporarily not to let the congregation take communion from the vessel with wine, symbolizing the blood of the Lord. Instead, the server will dip a wafer in the wine and serve communicants.

In addition, according to the Archbishop, the faithful should not be during a Church service to shake hands in sign of peace, as is customary among Catholics. Also Catholics now will not be able to cross at the entrance to the temple with fingers dipped in Holy water, as the Archbishop was ordered to drain all capitalize.

The Archbishop also said local priest, who returned in mid-February, from Italy, who fell ill, and on Friday the tests showed that his disease is caused by a novel coronavirus. 43-year-old man placed in one of the Paris hospitals. According to doctors, “his condition is very encouraging.”

Recall that in Monaco the evening of 28 February confirmed the first case of infection with coronavirus COVID-19.