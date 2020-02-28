The coronavirus has infected five Ukrainians, – the chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Коронавирусом заразились пятеро украинцев, - главный санврач Украины

The number of Ukrainians infected with coronavirus has reached five people, but they are all outside of Ukraine. This was announced by the Deputy Minister of health and chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko in the television broadcast.

“But, unfortunately, five Ukrainians coronavirus infection is. It’s four in Japan, they traveled on a cruise ship – were members of the crew. And one Ukrainian, she is located in Naples, she was also diagnosed with the coronavirus,” said Lyashko.

However, he assured in the absence of a coronavirus infection in Ukraine.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article