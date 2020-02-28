The coronavirus has infected five Ukrainians, – the chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine

The number of Ukrainians infected with coronavirus has reached five people, but they are all outside of Ukraine. This was announced by the Deputy Minister of health and chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko in the television broadcast.

“But, unfortunately, five Ukrainians coronavirus infection is. It’s four in Japan, they traveled on a cruise ship – were members of the crew. And one Ukrainian, she is located in Naples, she was also diagnosed with the coronavirus,” said Lyashko.

However, he assured in the absence of a coronavirus infection in Ukraine.