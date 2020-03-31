The coronavirus has infected the chief doctor of a Moscow hospital, which was visited by Putin

In Russia, confirmed coronavirus chief physician of the Moscow hospital for infectious diseases Denis Protsenko. March 24, Protsenko, conducted a tour of his hospital for Russian President Vladimir Putin, as on 31 March, the doctor announced the confirmation of the diagnosis threat.

“Yes, I have tested positive for СoV, but feel quite good, “said Protsenko.

During a visit to the hospital Putin came to the chamber to at least one hospitalized, but by that time it was already known that the patient — doctor one of the Moscow clinics, — diagnosis COVID-19 was not confirmed.

In the hospital in Kommunarka after it became aware of the diagnosis of the physician, additional measures of security. As for Putin, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quick to say that “everything is fine” and reasons for concern. “Putin regularly tested for the coronavirus, “says Sands.

Recall, the Russian medical institution in Kommunarka was chosen base in the region for adoption by the patients with coronavirus infection (COVID-19). Patients with suspected coronavirus and with a confirmed diagnosis began to come to the hospital on March 1. According to recent reports, the medical facility, there are about 180 patients.

On March 31, in Russia the diagnosis COVID-19 was confirmed in 2337 people. Because of the rapid spread of the disease in Russia, announced a “coronavirus vacation”.

