The coronavirus has made adjustments to the dress of Queen Elizabeth II (photo)

In the UK, has registered already the 51st case of infection with coronavirus. The rapid spread COVID-19 has made adjustments to the dress of Queen Elizabeth II, which was advised to take precautions. At the ceremony of knighting, which took place at Buckingham Palace on March 3, Her Majesty for the first time in the past decade were wearing gloves. Usually the 93-year-old Queen goes out with gloves only in public — when she has to shake hands with many strangers. This accessory not only adds style to her character, but it also protects from bacteria. At ceremonies held in the Palace walls, the monarch never wears gloves. She shakes hands with invited and gives them awards with his bare hands.

A source at the Palace told The Mirror that the Queen and her staff will follow the recommendations of the British government, which earlier that day was announced, Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He, in particular, has encouraged the people to cleanliness and washing hands often.

Boris Johnson washes his hands

