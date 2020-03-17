The coronavirus has no impact on shooting new seasons of the series Crown

The series “the Crown” from Netflix – one of the few show that is not to be confused with coronavirus pandemic, which now encompasses the world of television and film production.

According to deadline, shooting the fourth season of Royal drama is almost complete.

In the fourth season to debut Princess Diana, whose role will play an aspiring actress Emma Corrine. Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter will return this season to the roles of Elizabeth and Princess Margaret respectively.

Recall, the fifth season of “the Crown” from Netflix will be the final. The role of Queen Elizabeth II in the last part will be performed by Imelda Staunton. Staunton will play Elizabeth in the 21st century.

The series “Crown” was first released in 2016 and has already received several dozen awards, including a Golden globe and an Emmy. The third season was released in November 2019. The fourth is scheduled for 17 December 2020, and the release date of the fifth yet.

As previously reported, the creators of the series “Crown” I doubt that it would take a season on the refusal of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the title.

Earlier it became known that due to the coronavirus has already moved the premiere of the 25th film in the James bond “007: No time to die” from April to November. It is expected that losses due to the offset will be about 30 million dollars. In addition, Sony changed the date of the premiere of the animation “Rabbit Petryk 2”. Also John Krasinski announced the premiere of “silent place 2”.

Ukrainian cinema has also suffered. Since the country imposed some restrictions, including a ban on mass events distributors due to the closure of the cinema had to postpone screenings of “cleanup” and “Pulse”.