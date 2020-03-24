“The coronavirus in the brain”: Petrosyan and Brukhanova reacted to the news of the birth of the child

74-year-old Russian comedian Evgeniy Petrosyan and his 31-year-old wife Tatiana Brukhanova who allegedly became parents reacted to the news of the birth of the child. Journalists phoned Yevgeny Vaganovich and congratulated him on his completion of the family. To the question about the baby he just said, “none of your business!” and hung up.

Tatiana had to answer questions from subscribers on his page in Instagram. At first she tried to laugh it off, say, the hand was born, and then made it the theme of the post.

“People! What’s wrong with you? Calm down”, — wrote Brukhanova and added the hashtag “coronavirus of the brain.”

She also asked me not to send her links to news media publications and TV. It’s all Tatiana calls the “duck”.

Recall, rossm said that on March 13 in Dubai, delivered by a surrogate mother Petrosyan and Brownboy child. At this time the couple was vacationing in the United Arab Emirates and boasted a photo of a luxurious home away from home.

. But new photos in swimsuit there is no hint of “rounded tummy”.

