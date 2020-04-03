The coronavirus is transmitted even when breathing: in the United States has denied the information of the who

Coronavirus can be transmitted by airborne droplets, not only when you cough or sneeze, but even in conversation or in the process of respiration.

Such findings with the working group of the presidential administration of the USA of Donald trump shared a scientific Committee. A letter to the American epidemiologist Harvey Feinberg, sent in response to the request of the White house, announced CNN.

“The results of these studies do not refute the possibility of aerosolization of the virus when normal breathing”, – said in response.

Feinberg said that of the aerosol droplets generated when talking, or perhaps even breathing, can also spread the virus. These findings, according to him, largely explain the facts of infection of doctors and nurses in hospitals of Wuhan Chinese who got sick when he took off protective gear, washed the floors or in contact with each other.

According to the world health organization, COVID-19 is passed from person to person by droplet infection, through inhalation of droplets released during a cough or sneeze, and droplets of saliva or nasal discharge of an infected person.

Thus, in the who assured that the aerogenic way (by breathing) coronavirus supposedly not transmitted.

