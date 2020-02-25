The coronavirus vaccine test on humans

Experimental vaccine for mers developed in the USA, ready to be tested on humans. This writes The Wall Street Journal.

MRNA vaccine-1273 was created by a pharmaceutical company Moderna in conjunction with the National Institute of Allergy and infectious diseases USA (NIAID). The manufacturer claims that it has managed to create the drug in record time, which, according to the head of NIAID, is ready for human trials.

The company will select 20-25 healthy volunteers in April 2020 to determine the safe dose of the drug and its effectiveness. The results of the tests, according to the WSJ, will be available in July or August 2020. However, the publication notes that the effectiveness of the technology, which is used by Moderna, is still not proven.