The coronavirus was more dangerous: detected another way of disease transmission

Chinese scientists have confirmed the fecal-oral mechanism of transmission of coronavirus. The infection remains in the fecal matter of patients and may, together with a flow of air to be transported over long distances, in this way infecting other people.

The virus also can get into the Sewerage system. It is assumed, it may explain why on a cruise ship Diamond Princess has infected so many people, writes Bloomberg.

While not yet established how long the virus can survive outside the body.

According to the world health organization, the number of infected with coronavirus COVID-19 outside of China has reached 1,200 people. Thus, coronavirus outside of China for days has infected 174 people, the day 127.

At the moment, the statistics of infection COVID-19 in one day on February 21 outside of China looks like this: 100 — in South Korea, 16 in Italy, 13 in Iran, 13 in Japan, 13 in the liner Diamond Princess, 4 in Australia, 2 Hong Kong, 2 in Thailand and one case in Singapore, the USA, Israel and Lebanon.

As he wrote, “FACTS”, the new coronavirus in China has caused the death of 2345 people. While in China 2393 people were discharged from hospital. The total number of people infected with coronavirus new type in China amounted to 75 891 people.

