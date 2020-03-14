The coronavirus was more dangerous: scientists have discovered a dangerous mutation COVID-19

Unlike the middle East fever MERS and SARS SARS coronavirus the new type is less active during the initial phases of infection, causing the immune system “notices” it, and the disease is spreading rapidly around the world.

The cause of this phenomenon found molecular biologists from Singapore — is in the genome of a new type of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) the disappeared fragment length 382 “letters”-nucleotides. This suggests that the genome of the virus less stable than previously thought. Their discovery, the scientists described in the article for electronic research library bioRxiv.

“Until now, scientists believed the genome of SARS-CoV-2 is more stable than the middle East in agents of fever MERS and SARS SARS. We opened the first major change is the almost complete removal of the portion adjacent to the gene ORF8. We assume that this has resulted in a less active form SARS-CoV-2”, the scientists write.

Biologists and doctors from Singapore national University have come to this conclusion by studying virus samples from the secretions that were collected from all patients Singapore clinics infected with coronavirus new. This analysis unexpectedly showed that many patients were new form of the virus, the genome of which compared to earlier versions did not have land with a length of almost four hundred nucleotides.

It was located next to the genome of ORF8, a specific site in the RNA of the coronavirus, which is responsible for starting the build process, protein N, a key component of SARS-CoV-2. This enzyme genome of the virus is directly linked to the formation of new viral particles and “packaging” of the genetic code within them, and copying its RNA.

As suggested by the Singapore researchers, the fragment near ORF8 disappeared sometime in early February of this year. It changed the nature of the work of protein N and made a new subspecies of coronavirus less active during the initial phases of infection.

The exact effects of these changes, scientists have yet to learn, however experts suggest that such modification of RNA could make SARS-CoV-2 less visible to the immune system and help him to adapt to life in human cells. This makes it possible, coronavirus became faster to spread in the conditions of active struggle against it.

