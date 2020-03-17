The coronavirus will get years: in the US, given the forecast

By Maria Batterbury

Epidemiologists have speculated that the coronavirus could be delayed for 6-12 months or a few years even after the end of the pandemic.

Your prediction in comments to the Washington Post shared an American Professor-epidemiologist Justin Lessler.

“It can be painful for 6-12 months or can be spread into more manageable several years,” he said.

In his opinion, Covid-2019 will not disappear, but hundreds of deaths daily, as it is now, will not, after all rooted disease behave differently than a new one.

The scientist reassured that after the pandemic, there will come a time when life is returning to normal: because of the vaccine or immunity to this virus, if it will be produced.

Lessler noticed that after the first wave of vulnerable people will be less, there is less and potential victims of the virus.

However, this first wave can be long and painful. Scientist suggests that only in the US, it will lead to 1.7 million hospitalizations and thousands of deaths 170.

Irina Kulinich

