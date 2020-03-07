The coronavirus will not disappear until the summer – who

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Коронавирус не исчезнет до лета - ВОЗ

The world health organization (who) called about hopes for the disappearance of the coronavirus COVID-19 in the summer. This is what we learned from the Twitter organization.

According to the Director of the who programme on emergency health Michael Ryan, the virus could retain the ability to spread.

“We are so far unknown what will be the activity and dynamics of the virus in different climatic conditions. We must recognize that the virus could retain the ability to spread”, he said.

Maria Batterbury

