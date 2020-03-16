The coronavirus will not work: Lindemann appeared on the concert in the “protective bubble” (video)

By Maria Batterbury

Коронавирус не пройдёт: Линдеманн появился на концерте в "защитном пузыре" (видео)

Pokatatsya alone on “fonyaschih” carousel near Chernobyl, the leader of the band Rammstein and member solo project Lindemann till Lindemann continues its tour, and yesterday, March 15, gave a concert in the Russian capital.

In this concert, he appeared in the “protective bubble” — shell, which, in the opinion of the fans who were supposed to protect him from infection with the coronavirus.

Video performances of the artists was published online.

The footage shows like till Lindemann and Swedish musician Peter Tagtgren performing songs in a giant luminous ball.

However, the musicians spent in “the bubble” not the whole concert: at one point the Lindemann had to leave the protective shell in order to throw fans of cakes.

Also, note this fact: due to the fact that Moscow city hall has issued a decree ban on mass events in the city, the number of members exceeds 5 thousand people, the alleged father of the youngest daughter Loboda decided to give two performances in one day to get it could anyone.

However, he fearlessly “sent” COVID-19 hell in his Instagram.

Maria Batterbury

