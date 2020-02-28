The coronavirus will not work: Tina Karol in a stylish mask went to visit their son (video)

Popular Ukrainian singer Tina Karol went to London to son Benjamin, who in an interview with “FACTS” called the main man in her life. In order to protect it and yourself from disease and especially from the coronavirus, the singer wore a stylish mask.

“Take care of yourself and others. To be prepared means peace of mind! Health to us. Take care of your family and yourself” — he signed it the video, which coquettishly shakes her head in a mask.

“Fly to the son, so you must protect him, family and myself”, she added.

Followers of Tina Karol criticized her for panic, and joked that she should always be wearing a mask, but noted that the mask the singer very well.

“Even in such situations, the most beautiful girl”, “Where to buy such stylish mask?” — they write.

By the way, Lesya Nikityuk came out of Egypt, in the mask, but in a normal, not so stylish as those of Tina Karol.

