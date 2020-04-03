The costs of quarantine: a man faked his own death to get to hometown

In connection with the distribution in the world COVID-19 authorities in many countries impose severe restrictions on the movement of its citizens. Was no exception and the second populous country in the world — India, where there is now the peak of infection coronavirus infection.

After the ban on movement within the country resident of poonch named Hakim Dean couldn’t get home, where live his family, says “life” with reference to the portal The New Arab.

He cov illness, and was in the hospital with a minor head injury. Money Hakim has ended, and my problems, he told the ambulance driver.

Without thinking, he offered Hakeem and several other patients to go to the trick: in the hospital they had forged certificates of his own death, and then went into the cabin of the ambulance, pretending to be dead.

Attempted fraud almost succeeded: soon safely passed all the cordons on the way to a distant city on the border with Pakistan, but in the last post messed up: the police during the inspection of guessed that the man lying under the covers, he could still be alive.

In the end, and Hakim, and the rest of the offenders were arrested separately and sent to quarantine. In addition, they were fined for cheating and defiance of government-imposed prohibitions.

Meanwhile, as wrote “the FACTS” Friday, April 3, the total number of infected COVID-19 in the world was the evening of 1 million 89 thousand 479 people. Revealed in the last day 414 74 thousand new cases of infection. The number of deaths from the coronavirus is already 58 thousand 467 people.

