The couple faked a cruise journey home after its cancellation

The couple from Australia were not able to go in the cruise trip due to coronavirus and simulated it at home. It is reported by The Sun.

74-year-old Norma and Dave had booked a ten day cruise through the Islands of the Pacific to celebrate a 53rd wedding anniversary. However, due to the pandemic virus to their plans fell through.

Then the husband and wife from Melbourne have equipped your living room like they’re on vacation. Australians weeks, bathrobes, located on the sun loungers and turned on the TV screensaver with images of the sea.

They also brighten up your holiday wine and wearing sunglasses to make the atmosphere believable.

Their daughter took a picture of the parents and shared with the social networks. “The cruise is cancelled? No problem!” — she signed the publication.