The court dismissed the appeal on amber heard in the defamation case against johnny Depp

Amber Heard. Photo: instagram.com/amberheard

Ex-wife of American actor johnny Depp amber heard lost to him in court for libel. The judge in Virginia rejected her petition that the facts stated in the article in the Washington Post was not defamatory, says The Mirror.

Heard and Depp met on the set of the film “the Rum diary” in 2011, and were married four years later. The couple divorced in may of 2016, and the divorce cost Depp at $ 7 million.

And in December 2018, an article appeared amber about domestic violence. Johnny and although it is not explicitly mentioned, this has led to such assumptions.

In March 2019, the actor has sued the ex-wife $ 50 million, in particular, arguing that her accusations cost him the role of captain Jack Sparrow in the franchise “pirates of the Caribbean”. After heard lost in court, this claim remains in force.

