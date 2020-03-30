The court dismissed the appeal on amber heard in the defamation case against johnny Depp

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Суд отклонил апелляцию Эмбер Херд в деле о клевете против Джонни Деппа

Amber Heard. Photo: instagram.com/amberheard

Ex-wife of American actor johnny Depp amber heard lost to him in court for libel. The judge in Virginia rejected her petition that the facts stated in the article in the Washington Post was not defamatory, says The Mirror.

Heard and Depp met on the set of the film “the Rum diary” in 2011, and were married four years later. The couple divorced in may of 2016, and the divorce cost Depp at $ 7 million.

And in December 2018, an article appeared amber about domestic violence. Johnny and although it is not explicitly mentioned, this has led to such assumptions.

In March 2019, the actor has sued the ex-wife $ 50 million, in particular, arguing that her accusations cost him the role of captain Jack Sparrow in the franchise “pirates of the Caribbean”. After heard lost in court, this claim remains in force.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
