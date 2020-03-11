The court gave the producer the Weinstein 23 years in prison for sexual harassment

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who the jury found guilty in new York court sentenced him to prison for 23 years for sexual harassment, reports the BBC.

Producer has been convicted of sexual harassment of two women – actress, whose name was not called, and former assistant producer.

In court, Weinstein brought on a wheelchair. The producer’s lawyers had hoped the judge would show leniency in connection with the condition of their client. They noted that even the minimum sentence of five years will be “life” for the Weinstein.

Harvey himself denied all allegations and refused to admit his guilt.

However, the prosecution insisted that the defendant should be condemned to the maximum possible term of 25 years in prison. The court gave the Weinstein 23.

We will remind, in October 2017, dozens of women accused of sexual harassment producer Harvey Weinstein. Among them Cara Delevingne, Lea seydoux and Angelina Jolie. Just harassment Harvey Weinstein accused of about 70 women that led to the emergence of the movement #MeToo. After the scandal Weinstein was expelled from the American Academy of motion picture arts and Sciences, producers Guild and Directors Guild of America.