The court in the case of MH17, it came to light the new sensational details

Monday, March 9, in the suburbs of Amsterdam Schiphol began one of the most notorious international processes in recent years. The Hague court is considering the case of the downed over Donbass Malaysian Boeing. The tragedy occurred on July 17, 2014. The plane “Malaysian airlines”, carrying out flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, crashed in Ukraine, on the territory, which at that time was controlled by the separatists. Killing all 298 people on Board, including 80 children.

The process takes place in the Netherlands, because two-thirds of the victims were citizens of this country. The interest is great enough that the meeting is held in the largest Dutch court complex, which is located in Schiphol. But the case remains in the jurisdiction of the court in the Hague. And even that complex is not able to accommodate everyone. Relatives of the victims allowed in the meeting room on a special schedule.

Another feature of the process is an empty dock. Charges against three Russian citizens and one citizen of Ukraine. Here are their names: Igor Girkin, who called himself “Minister of defense Donetsk people’s Republic” associated with the Russian power structures Sergey Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov, subordinate Girkin Leonid Kharchenko. None of the defendants in court were not. Protection is presented only by lawyers who are hired by Pulatov. Two of them are Dutch, one Russian woman.

The first day was devoted mainly to procedural niceties. However one sensational statement still sounded. The prosecution alleges that in July of 2014 from Russia to Ukraine was sent two anti-aircraft missile complex “Buk”! One of them broke down on the road and to your destination is not reached. The second “book” and released that same missile that shot down the “Boeing”.

The prosecution believes that the plane was fired by mistake — the rebels mistook it for a Ukrainian transport plane. But that in no way does not remove them even part of the responsibility for the deaths of 298 people. Lawyers Pulatova tried to divert the court away from the subject matter. They are encouraged to explore the question of why the Ukrainian authorities did not close the sky for flights over the territory where the operations were conducted. The Prosecutor of the Netherlands said that the role of Ukraine is not the subject of this court at least for the reason that “Buk” was not supposed to be there and wasn’t supposed to shoot.”

It is obvious that the process will be quite long. In any case with any city hall is reserved until the middle of next spring.

“FACTS” also told us that one of the suspects in the case, the Russian Sergey Dubinsky (call sign “dull”) — leads a luxurious lifestyle in Russia and is not afraid that it can give the Netherlands.

