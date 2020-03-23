The court MH17 went on hiatus until the summer

District court of the Hague until June suspended the hearings about the crash of the plane, carrying out flight MH17, in 2014.

According to the BBC, March 23, the court held a short meeting then took a break until the summer due to the pandemic coronavirus.

Date the continuation of the process will be assigned on 8 June. Soon the court will publish a number of documents and shall provide to the relatives of the victims access to a large part of the material.

The deadline for examination of witnesses has not yet been appointed, reports our correspondent. Likely, the court will need time to translate a number of documents on Russian language.

The court began hearing the case about the crash “Boeing”, shot down in the skies over Donbas region in 2014, in early March. Hearings shall be held in a particularly secure judicial complex “Schiphol” not far from the international airport of Amsterdam.

Murder of the passengers of the aircraft was Igor Girkin (Shooters), Sergey Dubinsky (Gloomy), Oleg Pulatov (Viper, Calif), Leonid Kharchenko (Mole). They are not personally pressed the button of the missile launch “Buk”, which hit the plane, but participated in the delivery of the missile system to the place it starts.