The crash of An-2 in Russia caught on video

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Падение самолета Ан-2 в России попало на видео

The network has got video of the incident at the airport in Gelendzhik (Russian Federation), where the an-2 plane could not gain altitude and made an emergency landing, hit the ground.

The video, which was filmed by one of the passengers of the plane, fixed point, when the An-2 went down. As a result of the incident injured seven people out of fourteen who were on Board the plane.

As previously reported “FACTS” in the Russian Usinsk (Komi Republic) flight from Moscow made a hard landing, hitting his tail on the ground. The plane has completely collapsed rear of the chassis, damaged the fuselage and wing. Several passengers injured

