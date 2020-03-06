The creators of the film about James bond is Not the time to die will lose about $ 30 million due to the transfer of the premiere

Recently it became known about the decision to postpone the hire of the 25th film in the James bond series from April to November 2020 due to the outbreak of coronavirus. In this regard, the MGM Studio will lose from 30 to 50 million dollars.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, despite the fact that before the premiere of the film was only a month away, the Studio has managed to spend on the marketing campaign. One is in the framework of the Superbowl in 2020 a cost of $ 4.5 million. Although the company does not consider it as loss, because the screening of the movie at such a significant event would take place at a later release.

Nevertheless, it is reported that the release in April could lead MGM and Universal in even greater losses. This is due to numerous closures of cinemas in the world’s major economies, including the abolition of rolled tape in China, where there is great demand for the history of agent 007. Thus, the Studio would lose approximately $ 300 million.

Recall that in the Ukrainian film “No time to die” will now be released on 12 November 2020. Earlier Billy Iles presented the title song for the new film about James bond.