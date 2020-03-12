The criminal with a knife attacked passers-by and was shot

In Melbourne, Australia armed with a knife man attacked passers-by, causing two people were killed and two were injured, according to BAGNET, citing foreign media.

On the evening of March 11, the offender has committed a number of attacks on people in the streets of the city, wounding a policeman and two women, one of whom later died in the hospital, and the second is in critical condition. On the night of March 12 he was attacked by another man. He died on the way to the hospital.

The assailant when he resisted arrest and was shot.

According to the state police Commissioner Graham Ashton, the attacker, whose identity is already installed, had no links to terrorist organizations and criminal record. At the moment the investigation team to establish the precise circumstances of the crimes and the motives of the assailant.