The culprit that killed the former player of the national team of Ukraine Zakarlyuka, received a prison sentence…

Former midfielder “Vorskla”, “Chernomorets” and “Olympic” 37-year-old Ruslan Leviga has received four years in prison. Velikobagachansky district court of Poltava region declared guilty in committing the accident, which killed a former player of the national team of Ukraine on football Sergey Zakarlyuka (pictured), reports lb.ua.

Former players of the youth national team of Ukraine was taken into custody in the courtroom and ordered to pay 200 thousand hryvnias parents of the deceased (the verdict can be appealed within 30 days).

Recall that the tragedy occurred on October 5, 2014 near Poltava. The players rode in the car Mercedes-Benz C240 and crashed into a military truck MAZ, standing on the roadway with the emergency and Parking lights. Leviga, whose expertise was later established light degree of intoxication, was the driver, and God was sitting in the passenger seat.

According to investigators, the fatal accident happened through the fault Lewisi. The ex-footballer pleaded not guilty, saying that was moving with a speed of 80-90 km/h. Also Ruslan argued that the cause of the accident was that the rider in front of them the car abruptly moved to the left, not including the turn signal, which he did not have time to react on a stationary truck.

Also the ex-striker said that voluntarily compensated 400 thousand hryvnias widow Zakarlyuka, and his parents could not agree. Asked for an Amnesty and exemption from punishment because he is a minor child.

By the way, after a fatal accident Leviga continued his football career, playing for the Akhtyrsky “oil industry worker-Ukrnafta” and the Amateur club “Solly plus” of Kharkov. In 2018 he went to the occupied territory of the Donetsk region, where he managed to play in the championship of the so-called “DNR” for “the Stronghold of Donbass” and “Guardsman”.

In recent years, Ruslan Leviga has played in clubs so-called “DNR”

As for the fan favorite Sergei Zakarlyuka, he spent in professional football, nearly 500 matches and scored 96 goals (midfielder played for Dnipro, CSKA Moscow and Arsenal, Shakhtar Donetsk and Metalurh Mariupol “Illichivets” and Poltava Vorskla and Poltava). The national team of Ukraine player had 10 fights. Sergei Zakarlyuka was 38 years old…

Serhiy Zakarlyuka was buried at the capital’s Baykove cemetery.

Photo of FC “Vorskla”, TSN



