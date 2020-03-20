The Czech government has allocated separate time for purchasing elderly

By Maria Batterbury

Правительство Чехии выделило отдельное время для закупок пожилым людям

The Czech government has allocated a separate time in which to buy the products older people to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease COVID-19. About it reports “Radio Freedom”.

From 20 March, only people over 65 years of age can visit grocery stores from 7 to 9 am (Prague time).

Earlier, the government assumed that older people will be able to visit the shops from 10 am until noon.

From March 19 in the Czech Republic it is forbidden to appear in public places, not closing mouth and nose with a mask, scarf or other protective cloth.

At present, there are about 572 confirmed patients COVID-19 in the Czech Republic, but no deaths.

