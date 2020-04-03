The Czech Republic continues to get rid of the Soviet legacy

In the Czech capital Prague on Friday dismantled a monument to Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev, established in 1980.

About it reports Radio Freedom.

The decision to dismantle was made last year by the Council of the municipal district of Prague 6, on the territory of which was a statue. The date of dismantling was not informed in advance.

“He had no mask on her face. The rules must comply with all street and can be accessed only covering her mouth and nose,” – commented on the demolition of the monument to the head of the district Prague 6 ondřej kolář.

The monument will be transferred to the Depositary and will subsequently become part of the Museum memory of the twentieth century, which is generated in Prague.

At the same place where stood the monument should be a monument to the liberation of Prague in 1945, how he will look is still unknown.