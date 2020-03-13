The Czech Republic has closed its borders to foreigners

The Czech authorities have closed for foreigners entering the country and banned travel for its citizens because of the situation with coronavirus.

About it writes the edition Novinky.

The ban will be effective from March 16. The exception will be only for truck drivers, train drivers, train conductors and rescuers.

“We are introducing the ban for all foreigners, except for foreigners with temporary or permanent residence on March 16, 0:00. The government has decided that it will prevent Czech citizens and foreigners with permanent or temporary residence to leave the Czech Republic”, – said the Prime Minister Andrew Babish.

All Czech citizens who return from countries with a large number of coronavirus patients will be quarantined for 14 days. While the list includes 15 countries, including China, Italy, France and Germany.