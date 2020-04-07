The Czech Republic has partially eased the quarantine, have been introduced to some stores

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Чехия частично ослабила карантин, уже начинают работать некоторе магазины

The Czech government has decided to relax some of the restrictions imposed to combat the spread of coronavirus.

It is reported Novinky.

From Tuesday to once again allow citizens to engage in non-contact sports, such as Jogging and tennis.

“The government has decided that from Tuesday will be allowed sports and outdoor playgrounds. This is not a collective sport activities, and individual,” said Deputy Prime Minister Karel Havlicek, adding that classes in the closed sports halls is prohibited.

The government also decided Thursday to open stores of construction materials, machinery, sales of products for various Hobbies and services of Bicycle repair. But all must adhere to strict hygienic rules.

At the same time, retained the prohibition to go out, if there is no clear reason for this is mainly the access to the store, to work or assist the family.

You also need to wear a mask in public places and not to gather in groups of more than two people unless they are family members.

Today the Czech Parliament must decide on how much to extend the state of emergency for 14 or 30 days. The interior Minister of Czech Republic Jan hamáček on the eve called for greater extension, but there is a high probability that a decision will be made on the extension until 30 April.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
