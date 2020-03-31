The Dalai Lama appealed to the world in connection with the coronavirus

Buddhist spiritual leader recorded the message because of the pandemic.

It is reported by the Central Tibetan Administration.

According to information, the Dalai Lama called on the world to be courageous and resolute in the fight against infection. The leader encouraged the use of modern technology and to use ingenuity.

The guru noted that in the fight against such a serious enemy – it is normal to feel fear, but the Buddhist philosopher Shantideva once said: “If we can solve the problem, you need to decide and not experience anxiety; if they cannot be resolved, then the concern on this score will not help us”.

In addition, the Dalai Lama said that he is praying for the early completion of the pandemic and expressed its deep recognition to all the doctors who are struggling with the coronavirus.