The date and place of the battle Mustache-Chisora

Promotion company Matchroom Boxing officially announced the date and venue of the battle between the Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk (17-0, 13 KOS) and Briton Terracom Cooroy (32-9, 23 KO). It is reported matchroomboxing.com

The match will take place on 23 may in London at the O2 arena.

This will be the second fight of the Ukrainian boxer in the heavyweight division. Opponent of the Tendril will be the 36-year-old Briton, who earlier in his career had already met in the ring with the Ukrainian. February 18, 2012 in Munich, Chisora lost a unanimous decision to Vitali Klitschko.

Chisora the last time went to the ring in October 2019. Then in London he won ahead of David price. Just on account of 36-year-old boxer 32 wins (23 KOs) and nine defeats on a professional ring.