The date of the start of sales of the electric crossover Ford

In the US the orders for the new electric crossover Ford Mustang Mach-E will be may 11.

The appearance of the first electric crossover Ford Mustang Mach-E caused an unprecedented boom. In the network appeared even a separate forum where lively debate everything related to novelty. And another news that shook the community was the information that make a purchase of the electric vehicle will be already in may.

Ford started accepting pre-orders for the Mustang Mach-E almost immediately after the presentation of novelties at the end of November last year at the auto show in Los Angeles. For registration it was necessary to make a Deposit of $ 500.

At Ford has not officially exact number of pre-orders for the Mach-E, but according to insider information, their number exceeded 32 thousand. Interestingly, representatives from Ford have confirmed that 75% of those who reserved for themselves the Mach-E, chose the all-wheel drive version of the news.

Recall that the cost of the electric SUV starts at $43895, of which $7 500 will be reimbursed to the buyer by the state.

In February, the company held a presentation of the European version of the electric vehicle. But, as it became known a Free Press in Ukraine electric crossover Ford will appear not earlier than 2021.

Author

Sergei Ivanov