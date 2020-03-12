The daughter of actress Milla Jovovich took part in two high-profile films

The eldest daughter of Hollywood actress Milla Jovovich, ever Gabo, which is not the first time recently graced the cover of gloss, striding confidently in the footsteps of their star parents.

As told by the star in her Instagram, her 12-year-old daughter now got roles in two films – the superhero action movie “Black widow” and disneevskih film adaptation of “Peter pan”.

“Get ready to celebrate the new Black Widow. Finally, we can tell you about secret projects ever,” said mill under the screen with the news in the vision Variety.

In his article Jovovich said that ever already played a superhero knowlesto Marvel Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow) in my youth, which will be released in Ukraine from April 30. In addition, the girl got Wendy in “Peter and Wendy”.

“We are so proud of our girl! Ever wanted to play five years old, she invested a lot of time, attention and energy to the realization of their dreams,” wrote Jovovich.

Fans of the actress in the comments also expressed admiration for the young star.

“Now she will be known all over the world. I am so proud of. Congratulations on raising such a strange child! You deserve it. Love you”, “It’s incredible”, “congratulations, I can’t wait to see mum’s copy on the screen,” wrote in the comments of subscribers of the actress.