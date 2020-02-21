The daughter of Steven Spielberg engaged in adult films

The daughter of a famous Hollywood Director and producer Steven Spielberg Mikaela announced the beginning of the career of the actress of pornographic movies. She told about it in conversation with the correspondent of the publication the Sun. In recognition of the girls, she announced her decision to the parents last weekend, and they “were intrigued, but not upset.”

“I’m tired of being unable to benefit from his body, and frankly, I’m tired of convincing me to hate my body. And I just got tired of working from day to day, it did not bring me peace of mind”, she commented.

According to 23-year-old Michaela, went into porn, she hopes to become financially independent from her famous parents. “My body, my life, my income, my choice. I can’t remain dependent on parents or even from the state, for that matter. Not that it was something bad, I’m just uncomfortable,” she added.

The girl said that while it intends to confine the solo experiments. “I don’t want to do anything but solo stuff, because I feel that it would be a violation of my personal boundaries,” she said. In the adult entertainment industry she hopes to become famous under the pseudonym Sugar Star.