The daughter of the legendary boxer arrested for assault

The daughter of a former absolute world champion on Boxing Floyd Mayweather Ianna was arrested for assault with a stabbing that occurred on Saturday, April 4. This was reported portal TMZ.

It is clarified that Janna caught her boyfriend rapper YoungBoy NBA with his mistress named Supattra Lashay Jacobs in his house. She had the bride-to-be musician and asked the stranger to leave the premises. Later in the kitchen between the girls began the conflict, in which Ianna attacked Jacobs with two knives. After the arrival of the medics, the victim was diagnosed with two stab wounds. She was hospitalized in the hospital, her condition data has not been received.

Currently, the daughter of Mayweather is in custody in the Harris County jail in Houston (Texas). In conversation with the police Janna noted that Jacobs was the initiator of the fight drove her out of the house. She also mentioned the fact that he never met with the mistress of a young man before the incident.

On 11 March, the media reported that ex-girlfriend and the mother of three of Mayweather’s children, Josie Harris, was found dead in his car near the house. The woman was in a relationship with an athlete from 1995 to 2010.

Note, Floyd Mayweather is an undefeated American boxer-professional acting in the Welterweight weight class. On account of his 50 wins, 27 by knockout. In early March, Mayweather announced his next fight on the UFC show with the Russian fighter Habib Nurmagomedov. Date and place of the meeting were not officially announced.